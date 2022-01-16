500 Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Chemed by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the third quarter worth $53,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Chemed in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total value of $2,910,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total transaction of $978,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,800 shares of company stock worth $5,808,045 in the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $485.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $503.05 and a 200 day moving average of $478.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.49. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

