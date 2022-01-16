$53.86 Million in Sales Expected for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will announce $53.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.21 million and the lowest is $53.50 million. Alerus Financial reported sales of $61.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year sales of $231.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.70 million to $232.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $221.74 million, with estimates ranging from $210.10 million to $233.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alerus Financial.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.24. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $57.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 14.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 35,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 993,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after buying an additional 57,005 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 30.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 68.8% during the second quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 55,526 shares in the last quarter. 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alerus Financial stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.49. The company had a trading volume of 20,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,528. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Financial (ALRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.