590 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Acquired by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth $216,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of American International Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,674,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,721,000 after acquiring an additional 117,205 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of American International Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 157,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,412 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,959,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,463,000 after acquiring an additional 276,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth $230,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

Shares of AIG opened at $61.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average is $54.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $62.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

