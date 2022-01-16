6,275 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 42,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 13,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 275,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,097,000 after acquiring an additional 15,586 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $68.29 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.08.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

