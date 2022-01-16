6,953 Shares in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,953 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Nicolet Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NCBS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 66.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $695,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 63.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 17.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2,017.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.17 per share, with a total value of $213,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Colon acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.00 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,965 shares of company stock valued at $363,345. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

Shares of NCBS stock opened at $88.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.58 and a 200-day moving average of $75.56. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $67.47 and a one year high of $88.67.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $49.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

