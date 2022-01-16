$948.54 Million in Sales Expected for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will report sales of $948.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $959.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $919.90 million. Terex reported sales of $786.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full year sales of $3.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Terex.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

TEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

TEX opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.65. Terex has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.90%.

In other Terex news, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $147,782.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $103,012.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,116 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terex (TEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.