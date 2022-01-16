AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Down 71.8% in December

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the December 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AACAY opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00. AAC Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.01.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $656.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.75 million. AAC Technologies had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AAC Technologies will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

AACAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AAC Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

