AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AB SKF (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.05.

SKFRY opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.64. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $30.50.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 20.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

