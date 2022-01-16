Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Short Interest Down 80.6% in December

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 80.6% from the December 15th total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:ACP opened at $10.33 on Friday. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $12.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%.
About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
