Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Short Interest Down 80.6% in December

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 80.6% from the December 15th total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:ACP opened at $10.33 on Friday. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $12.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03.

Get Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACP. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 250.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.