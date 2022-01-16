Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Short Interest Up 157.8% in December

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 157.8% from the December 15th total of 884,400 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 392.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 75,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Acasti Pharma during the second quarter worth $979,000. Institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACST opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.79. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

