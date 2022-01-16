ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Up 3.2%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) shot up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $86.44 and last traded at $86.24. 2,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 215,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.57.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACMR. Benchmark upped their target price on ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.34 and a beta of 0.57.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,832,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,476,000. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

