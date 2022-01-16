Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.56

Shares of Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.56 and traded as low as $0.50. Acura Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 7,633 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56.

About Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR)

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of abuse deterrent, orally administered pharmaceutical products. Its technology platforms include AVERSION, IMPEDE, and LIMITX. The company was founded on April 10, 1935 and is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.