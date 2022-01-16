ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Shares of ADV stock opened at €13.42 ($15.25) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.80. The company has a market cap of $679.79 million and a P/E ratio of 12.55. ADVA Optical Networking has a 12 month low of €7.96 ($9.05) and a 12 month high of €15.48 ($17.59).
ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile
