ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of ADV stock opened at €13.42 ($15.25) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.80. The company has a market cap of $679.79 million and a P/E ratio of 12.55. ADVA Optical Networking has a 12 month low of €7.96 ($9.05) and a 12 month high of €15.48 ($17.59).

Get ADVA Optical Networking alerts:

ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for ADVA Optical Networking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVA Optical Networking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.