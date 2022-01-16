Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Raised to C$10.50 at Scotiabank

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AAVVF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.42.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

AAVVF opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.50 and a beta of 1.87. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $6.66.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.