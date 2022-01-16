Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 20,740 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Tilray worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 802.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLRY opened at $6.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60. Tilray Inc has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $67.00. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TLRY. CIBC cut their target price on Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.62.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

