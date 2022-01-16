Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,254 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 217,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,045,000 after buying an additional 16,110 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.65.

NYSE QSR opened at $57.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.34. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.60%.

In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $1,011,488.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

