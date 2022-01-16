Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 16,190 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,190 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RQI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 324,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 27,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $17.01 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.