Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases Shares of 13,000 Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.14% of Achieve Life Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 198.6% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 403,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 268,075 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $1,123,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $1,096,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $916,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 248.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 54,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACHV opened at $8.37 on Friday. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.38. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

