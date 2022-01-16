AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 7,276 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.09% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,063,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,924,000 after buying an additional 33,920 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,412,848,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,239,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,935,000 after buying an additional 215,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $70.38 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $91.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.82 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.49.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $108.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

