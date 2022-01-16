AGF Investments Inc. Buys 56 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.
About Amgen
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
