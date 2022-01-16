AGF Investments Inc. Has $11.10 Million Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $11,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,594,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,423,000 after purchasing an additional 867,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,624,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,136,000 after purchasing an additional 249,471 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 92.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,014,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,252 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,717,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,218,000 after acquiring an additional 130,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,315,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,292,000 after acquiring an additional 41,010 shares in the last quarter. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $32.75 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.50%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BEP. CIBC raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $44.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.