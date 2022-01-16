AGF Investments Inc. Has $7.02 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,706 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 333.6% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 18,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,343.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.77.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.