AGF Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 111.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,697 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 198,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,223,000 after purchasing an additional 27,932 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Fiserv by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Fiserv by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 712,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,197,000 after acquiring an additional 29,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano purchased 10,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $968,937.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FISV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.41.

Shares of FISV opened at $109.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

