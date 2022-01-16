AGF Investments Inc. Sells 210,178 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,178 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.09% of Elanco Animal Health worth $13,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at about $426,914,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,789,000 after buying an additional 5,006,187 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,085,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,794,000 after buying an additional 2,115,002 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 33.0% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,967,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,191,000 after buying an additional 1,727,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,950,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,857,000 after buying an additional 1,636,811 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of ELAN opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $37.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.79 per share, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

