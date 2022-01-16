AGF Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

PINC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

In other Premier news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINC opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.26.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $365.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.