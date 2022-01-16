AGF Investments LLC Grows Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21,566.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 191.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HII. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.20.

Shares of HII opened at $197.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.36 and a twelve month high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

