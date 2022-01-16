AGF Investments LLC Has $621,000 Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

AGF Investments LLC cut its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,040 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 42.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 61.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Alkermes by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 70,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in Alkermes by 4.8% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 22,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALKS. TheStreet lowered Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.63.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $25.25 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.97.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

