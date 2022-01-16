AGF Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.48.

Shares of STX stock opened at $109.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $58.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In other news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $29,573.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

