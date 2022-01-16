AGF Investments LLC Invests $614,000 in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRB opened at $22.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

