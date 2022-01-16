AGF Investments LLC Takes $609,000 Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on DEI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of DEI opened at $35.31 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average is $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.