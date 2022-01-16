AGF Investments LLC Takes $632,000 Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VNO opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $35.89 and a 52 week high of $50.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.33.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -341.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

