Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the December 15th total of 568,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,246.0 days.

OTCMKTS ALFVF opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.63. Alfa Laval AB has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $42.94.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.