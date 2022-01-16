Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the December 15th total of 568,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,246.0 days.
OTCMKTS ALFVF opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.63. Alfa Laval AB has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $42.94.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile
