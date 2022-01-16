Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) Shares Up 0.9%

Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) shot up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.19 and last traded at $19.19. 1,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 6,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alger 35 ETF stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned 1.53% of Alger 35 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Alger 35 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alger 35 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.