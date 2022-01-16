Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ALHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

ALHC stock opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $293.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.31 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,259,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $125,874,482.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 127,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $2,570,922.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,996,964 shares of company stock worth $140,675,268.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.