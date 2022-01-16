Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Holdings Lifted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alleghany by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $950,555,000 after buying an additional 76,736 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alleghany by 1.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 691,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $431,835,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Alleghany by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 551,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,114,000 after buying an additional 15,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alleghany by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,803,000 after buying an additional 19,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Alleghany by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 288,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,316,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon acquired 2,500 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $652.45 per share, with a total value of $1,631,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $684.46 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $563.47 and a 12 month high of $737.89. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $673.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $664.27.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

