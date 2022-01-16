Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,023,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,290 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.56% of Skyline Champion worth $121,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $68.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 2.05.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $524.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

