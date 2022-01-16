Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,306,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,979 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.01% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $139,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.4% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 12,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSD shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.21, for a total value of $175,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,743,497 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SSD opened at $128.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.22. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.90 and a 1-year high of $141.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.90.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

