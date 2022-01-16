Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $116.36 Million Stock Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,640,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,689 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.92% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $116,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALGM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average of $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $38.28.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 8,625,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $260,906,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $75,315.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,198,575 shares of company stock valued at $279,196,212 in the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

