Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $129.81 Million Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,098,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 43,572 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.19% of Moelis & Company worth $129,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,385,000 after purchasing an additional 438,869 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 52.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 671,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,554,000 after buying an additional 230,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,258,000 after buying an additional 169,827 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 19.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,952,000 after buying an additional 162,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth $8,830,000. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

MC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

MC stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.24. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $48.76 and a one year high of $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

