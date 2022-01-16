Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $144.11 Million Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,111,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,807 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.12% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $144,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THG. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,604,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,680,000 after acquiring an additional 138,641 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,157,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,966,000 after acquiring an additional 14,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,930,000 after acquiring an additional 65,148 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 997,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,263,000 after acquiring an additional 23,795 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 803,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,032,000 after acquiring an additional 47,310 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

NYSE:THG opened at $139.08 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.09 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

