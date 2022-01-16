Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,497,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,263 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.42% of D.R. Horton worth $125,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $348,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.8% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 82,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 94,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $98.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.04 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.69.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.93.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

