Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 598,653 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,004 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of Coinbase Global worth $136,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.20.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $230.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.24. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.60, for a total transaction of $258,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total transaction of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,090 shares of company stock worth $180,076,228.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

