Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.20% of Alliant Energy worth $28,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 87.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 54.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.29.

LNT opened at $60.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.36. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

