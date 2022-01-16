Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 3,682,893 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 859.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,111,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,682,893 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $92,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Macy’s by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Macy’s by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on M. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Macy’s stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.78. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.01. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

