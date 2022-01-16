Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 19,689 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.53% of PerkinElmer worth $103,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 426.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of PKI opened at $178.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.47 and a 200 day moving average of $178.61. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.79%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.48.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.