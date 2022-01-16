Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Up 291.6% in December

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a growth of 291.6% from the December 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Allianz from €240.00 ($272.73) to €250.00 ($284.09) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.44. Allianz has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $26.85.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.56 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 10.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.