Ally Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 40,000 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ally Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,203,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 191.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93,442,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 197.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 201.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415,872 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 188.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,717 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The company has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.03.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

