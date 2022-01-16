Ally Financial Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ally Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 304,000 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $787,786,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Pfizer by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810,020 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156,521 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Pfizer by 318.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $308.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.81.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

