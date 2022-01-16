Ally Financial Inc. Has $9.32 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ally Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the third quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 10,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 29.6% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 100,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,770,000 after buying an additional 23,011 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.28.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $372.62 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The company has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $346.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.70.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

