Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Acquires 94,256 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,256 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 4.5% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $35,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 44,998 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,221 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $50.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.01. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

